Survey builder
Survey builder
Plans
Test builder
Examples of surveys
Online panel Online research
Plans
Information
Information
Knowledge Base
Contacts
Blog
Security
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Cookies Policy
For developers
PeakPoll

Create a survey, poll, questionnaire online and make a research in minutes

promo-img Create a Survey Online
Lines promo-img
How it works

Our online survey maker will help you

No.1
Create a survey
An easy-to-use survey builder with templates. 21 question types and logical rules setup.
No.2
Collect answers
9 efficient ways to collect answers.
No.3
Get results
Survey results in PDF, Word, Excel and SPSS. Data shown in graphs and charts.
21 question types
and logical rules setup

Single and multiple choice. Matrices and pairwise comparison. Star rating emoticons, and other types of questions for various tasks. Setting the display of questions and quotas.

9 efficient ways
to collect answers

Direct, unique, and named links. QR codes and the ability to add a questionnaire to the site to survey your employees, customers, users.

Survey results in PDF,
Word, Excel, SPSS. Data
shown in graphs and charts

View individual response or aggregated statistics. Logical filters for audience segmentation. Universal upload formats for working with data.

Build a Survey Online
Use our expert survey templates

Application Form for Obtaining a Discount Card
Questionnaire-review about the Work of the Bank
Identification of the Reasons for the Loss of Customers
Change in the Level of Team Cohesion
The Study of Consumer Assessments
Study of Places of Purchase of Goods and Factors
Study of the Characteristics of Consumption of Goods
Research of Official and Informal Communication
Make a survey online
Why choose PeakPoll online survey maker?

Rapid results
A personal manager will answer all your questions
Surveys conducted for as little as 0 dollars
Our service and surveys are available on all modern devices
It's safe. HTTPS protocol ensures solid security for data transfer
No experience in survey creation? Our specialists will do it for you
Build Your Survey
Packages of professional services

Our specialists will quickly and efficiently develop and conduct research, calculate indexes, and compile statistical and analytical reports.

submit a request
PeakPoll is valued by

Choose your plan

Free
$0
  • Forever
3 surveys per account.
10 questions in the questionnaire.
50 responses to 1 questionnaire.
21 types of questions.
Summary online statistics and list of answers.
Base
$19
Base
$51
Base
$171
5 surveys per account.
∞ questions in the questionnaire.
500 responses to 1 questionnaire.
Upload results in PDF, Word, Excel and CSV.
Adding photo, video, audio files.
Advanced
$39
Advanced
$105
Advanced
$351
∞ surveys on the account.
∞ questions in the questionnaire.
10,000 responses to 1 questionnaire.
Display rules and quotas.
Custom color scheme.
Expert
$60
Expert
$162
Expert
$540
∞ surveys on the account.
∞ questions in the questionnaire.
∞ responses to 1 questionnaire.
Display of incomplete survey responses.
A/B testing.
21 universal types
of questions

Single, multiple choice, scale, NPS, click test, A/B testing and other types of questions to create a quality questionnaire.

Visual results and uploading
of answers

View each response or summary statistics for the survey, segment the audience, upload data to Word, Excel, PDF, SPSS.

Custom labels and incomplete responses

Save respondent parameters without asking specific questions, work with incomplete questionnaires and get more data.

Unique, named links, QR codes

Send questionnaires by email, publish on social networks, add forms to the site, place QR codes on packages or in institutions.

Logic for displaying questions and quotas

Customize question display, completion rules, quotas, and ways to complete your surveys, questionnaires, and forms.

Customizing the design
of the questionnaire

Setting the brand logo and colors, CSS code to customize your online survey.

Features

List of features
of our service

Make a survey online
Make a survey online

Got questions about project implementation?

Contact us
